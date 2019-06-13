Man City favourites to win third successive Premier League title in 2019/20

Champions Manchester City are the early favourites in the football betting odds for the 2019/20 Premier League title.

The bookmakers fancy Pep Guardiola’s side to make it three in a row next term, having already been crowned champions in 2017/18 and 2018/19. The feat of three successive titles was last achieved by their local rivals Manchester United, who won three successive Premier League titles between 2006/07 and 2008/09. United also did it between 1998/99 and 2000/01.

City are 3/4 to lift the trophy again next year.

Given that Liverpool ran City all the way last season, it is no surprise that the Reds are tipped to be the closest challengers again next season. Jurgen Klopp’s European champions are 12/5 to secure domestic success next time around.

Tottenham Hotspur, who were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League final, are third favourites. You can get odds of 14/1 on Spurs winning a first ever Premier League title and a first league title of any description since 1961.

The north Londoners’ prospects will probably be dependent on being able to keep hold of manager Mauricio Pochettino and the core of the team that did so well in Europe last season, as well as strengthening after two transfer windows in a row without making a single new signing.

The bookies fancy Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to address the slump that hit his side at the end of last season. The Red Devils are fourth favourites for the title, with odds of 18/1, despite struggling last season either side of the purple patch around Solskjaer’s appointment as caretaker boss last December.

Chelsea, who finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League last season, might consider themselves harshly treated to be only fifth in the reckoning for the 2019/20 title. Odds of 20/1 probably reflect the sale of star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, as well as the uncertainty over who will be coaching the Blues next season.

The top six is rounded up by Arsenal, who finished above United in fifth last season, who are 30/1 to be crowned champions.

After that, the odds widen significantly. Everton and last season’s surprise package Wolverhampton Wanderers are both 100/1 to win the title.

In a change to what you would usually expect, it is not the three promoted clubs have the longest odds to win the title. Sheffield United and Norwich City (both 2000/1) do perform that role, but fellow newcomers Aston Villa offer half that value at 1000/1. Burnley are considered a longer shot for the title and, like the Blades and the Canaries, are at 2000/1.