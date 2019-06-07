Man Utd keeper welcomes Daniel James to the club

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has taken to social media to welcome winger Daniel James to the club.

The Red Devils announced this afternoon that they have agreed a deal to sign the 21-year-old Wales international from Swansea City.

England Under-21 international Henderson was the first player to publicly address James’ signing.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Welcome brother.”

Henderson spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and is tipped to return to the Blades for the 2019/20 campaign, so it remains to be seen how much time he and James will be spending together.