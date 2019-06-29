Man Utd skipper Antonio Valencia reacts to joining new club

Outgoing Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has been giving his reaction to signing for Ecuadorian side Liga de Quito.

The veteran right-back’s United contract expires tomorrow and it was already known that he would be leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer.

It has now been confirmed that he is returning to his homeland to play for LDU.

In a post on social media, Valencia said it was honour to sign for his new club. He added that Liga “already give me heart joy”.

You can see Valencia’s comments in the video below.