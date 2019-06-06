Man Utd star declares himself ready to face Netherlands
Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has taken to social media this morning to declare himself prepared for this evening’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.
Lingard’s tweet was accompanied by photos of him walking on the pitch in Porto with club-mate Marcus Rashford and manager Gareth Southgate.
He wrote: “Prepared, Ready, Focused.”
Prepared, Ready, Focussed #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/JDimXkvibn
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 6, 2019
Rashford also shared a photo of the players familiarising themselves with the stadium yesterday evening. In that image, he and Lingard were joined by Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.
Semi-final @England pic.twitter.com/CMY0hm3gLR
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 5, 2019