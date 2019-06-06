Skip to main content

Man Utd star declares himself ready to face Netherlands

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has taken to social media this morning to declare himself prepared for this evening’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.

Lingard’s tweet was accompanied by photos of him walking on the pitch in Porto with club-mate Marcus Rashford and manager Gareth Southgate.

He wrote: “Prepared, Ready, Focused.”

Rashford also shared a photo of the players familiarising themselves with the stadium yesterday evening. In that image, he and Lingard were joined by Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.