Man Utd star reacts to death of former team-mate

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has paid tribute to his former team-mate Jose Antonio Reyes, who was died in a car crash at the age of 35.

The pair played together at Atletico Madrid between 2007 and 2011, with De Gea involved in the first team from 2009.

Writing on Twitter in Spanish this evening, the United star said: “You were talented, joyful, wholehearted. Thank you for helping me from the first day, I will never forget it.

“RIP José, we will miss you.”

“A big hug to the whole family.”

Reyes was killed when his Mercedes left the road near his hometown of Utrera this morning as he returned home from training with his current club Extremadura UD.