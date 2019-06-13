Man Utd vs Chelsea in Premier League opener

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the pick of the opening round of fixtures for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Next season’s fixtures were announced this morning.

The campaign will get underway on Friday, August 9, with last season’s runners-up Liverpool hosting newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

The next day will see champions Manchester City start their title defence with a lunchtime fixture against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa on the Midlands club’s return to the top-flight on Saturday evening, while Arsenal travel to Newcastle United the following day.

The United-Chelsea game will also be played on the Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starting his first full season in charge of the Red Devils and the Blues expecting to have a new coach of their own.

The fixture list also confirms a mid-season break in February. The week off will be staggered over two weekends, with five fixtures taking place on February 8 and five fixtures being played on February 15.