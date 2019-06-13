Skip to main content

Man Utd vs Chelsea in Premier League opener

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the pick of the opening round of fixtures for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Next season’s fixtures were announced this morning.

The campaign will get underway on Friday, August 9, with last season’s runners-up Liverpool hosting newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

The next day will see champions Manchester City start their title defence with a lunchtime fixture against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa on the Midlands club’s return to the top-flight on Saturday evening, while Arsenal travel to Newcastle United the following day.

The United-Chelsea game will also be played on the Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starting his first full season in charge of the Red Devils and the Blues expecting to have a new coach of their own.

The fixture list also confirms a mid-season break in February. The week off will be staggered over two weekends, with five fixtures taking place on February 8 and five fixtures being played on February 15.