Marcus Rashford gutted after England’s defeat to Netherlands

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he is gutted after England’s Nations League semi-final defeat to the Netherlands.

Rashford led the line for Gareth Southgate’s side, winning and converting the penalty for the opening goal of the game.

England were still leading when Rashford was forced off at half-time due to an ankle injury, but went on to lose 3-1 after extra-time.

Writing on Twitter today, the United youngster said: “Gutted with last night’s result but this doesn’t take away from what we’re trying to achieve.”

England now face Switzerland in a third-place playoff on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Rashford’s injury will prevent him from playing in that game.