Max Aarons: who is Manchester United’s new transfer target?

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is the latest young British talent to be linked with a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have already captured Wales international winger Daniel James, aged 21, in a £15m move from Swansea City and are linked with Newcastle United’s 21-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Aarons is also a target and United have stepped up their interest in him, according to Sky Sports.

Who is Max Aarons?

Aarons is a 19-year-old right-back for Premier League newcomers Norwich City.

Why are United interested in Max Aarons?

United are in the market for a right-back this summer, with Antonio Valencia leaving on a free transfer and fellow converted winger Ashley Young about to celebrate his 34th birthday.

They have had a series of bids for Crystal Palace’s Aaron Bin-Wassaka rejected and now seem to be turning their attention to another young English full-back.

Who is Max Aarons likely to sign for?

United will be the frontrunners if they enter the race for Aarons, but the youngster has also been linked with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

How much will Max Aarons cost?

Transfermarkt places Aarons’ value at just under £5m, but the transfer gossip suggests United will need to spend around £15m to get their man.

Aarons is under contract at Carrow Road until June 2023, so Norwich are not under any pressure to sell.

What has happened in Max Aaron’s fledgling career to date?

Aarons’ professional experience is limited to one season. He had not played a senior game before the 2018/19 campaign, but established himself as a regular starter in Norwich’s title-winning season in the Championship. He clocked up 43 appearances and three goals in all competitions.

He was hugely impressive in his breakthrough season, winning the EFL Young Player of the Season award and being named in the Championship Team of the Season.

What about his international career?

Aarons is also an England Under-19 international.

What is Max Aarons’ background?

Aarons was born in Hammersmith, London, but grew up in Milton Keynes.

He started his youth career at Luton Town as a nine-year-old, but moved to the Canaries’ academy in 2016.

The teenage full-back is the cousin of Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons.