Michel Vorm’s goodbye message to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm has posted a farewell message on Twitter after it was confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer.

The Netherlands international, aged 35, is being released when his contract expires.

After Spurs announced his departure, Vorm took to social media to say thank you to all of Tottenham’s fans, players and staff, with goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez getting a special mention.

He tweeted: “Just want to say thanks to everyone involved at @SpursOfficial for this amazing experience. From the kit man, medical staff, management and fans to all the players, the chairman and the press officer.

“I’ve learnt and seen a lot. I’m so proud to have been part of this club and seen it grow. There is so much more to come, the sky is the limit.

“Special thanks to Toni Jimenez, the goalkeeper coach thanks for everything. Been a real pleasure to work with you.”

Vorm joined the north Londoners from Swansea City in a £3.5m deal in 2014.

