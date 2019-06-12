Paul Pogba signs off for the season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has clocked off for the summer.

The 26-year-old signed off for the season after playing for World Cup winner France in their Euro 2020 qualification win over Andorra last night.

Les Bleus recorded a 0-4 win over the minnows.

After the game, Pogba wrote on Twitter: “Last game of the season we finish well .. time to relax.”

United’s first pre-season friendly is against Perth Glory in Australia on July 13, so Pogba will have less than a month off before reporting for duty at Carrington at the start of July.