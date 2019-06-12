Paul Pogba signs off for the season
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has clocked off for the summer.
The 26-year-old signed off for the season after playing for World Cup winner France in their Euro 2020 qualification win over Andorra last night.
Les Bleus recorded a 0-4 win over the minnows.
After the game, Pogba wrote on Twitter: “Last game of the season we finish well .. time to relax.”
United’s first pre-season friendly is against Perth Glory in Australia on July 13, so Pogba will have less than a month off before reporting for duty at Carrington at the start of July.
Celle là last game of the season we finish well .. time to relax .. congratulations to my brother @KurtZouma for his first goal @equipedefrance #fiersdetrebleus #ANDFRA pic.twitter.com/kEnYLnJ3u3
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 11, 2019