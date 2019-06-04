Peter Crouch claims his newborn son is named after Divock Origi

Burnley striker Peter Crouch has jokingly claimed that his newborn son has been named after Liverpool’s Champions League hero Divock Origi.

Belgium international Origi made sure the Reds won a sixth European Cup by scoring the second goal in last weekend’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Crouch – who played for Liverpool between 2005 and 2008, including the Champions League final defeat to AC Milan in 2006/07 – announced the arrival of his and wife Abbey Clancy’s fourth child this afternoon.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well.”

Samrat refers to an Indian restaurant in Ealing, where Crouch grew up, which is a regular topic of conversation on the former England international’s hit podcast.