Petr Cech reacts to his return to Chelsea

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has taken to social media in the wake of confirmation that he is returning to Stamford Bridge as technical and performance advisor.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper hung up his gloves at the end of next season, and has now started his new career on the Blues’ backroom staff.

Writing on Twitter this morning, the 37-year-old said: “I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join @Chelseafc again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

Cech played for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015.

He made 494 appearances for the club, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

