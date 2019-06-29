Photo: Aaron Wan-Bissaka wearing Man Utd shirt

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has donned a Manchester United shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Crystal Palace.

The England Under-21 international right-back today signed a five-year contract running until June 2025.

After finalising his move to Old Trafford, the 21-year-old pulled on United’s home kit to pose for photos.

You can see Wan-Bissaka wearing a Manchester United shirt for the first time in the photo above and the below.

He will wear the United shirt for the first time on a pitch during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour next month.