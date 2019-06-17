Photo: Alisson Becker takes time out from Copa America for son’s birth

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has taken time out from Copa America duties to attend the birth of his newborn baby son.

The Brazil international must be delighted that the tournament is being played in his homeland, because it gave the opportunity to join wife Natalia for the birth without disrupting his involvement for his national team.

Alisson took to social media to share a photo of the baby, who has been named Matteo.

The Reds star also said Matteo was born last Friday, which is the same day Alisson played for Brazil in their opening group game against Bolivia.