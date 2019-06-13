Photo: Arsenal man hits the gym as he seeks a new club
There is no rest for Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner as he seeks a new club for the 2019/20 season.
The veteran Swiss right-back will officially leave the Gunners when his contract expires at the end of the month.
He shared a photo on social media showing him working out in a gym, a favoured tactic among ageing or injury hit players to show they are taking their fitness seriously.
Lichsteiner, aged 25, joined the Gunners from Juventus on a free transfer last summer.
Training 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tNTyMq4D5B
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 13, 2019