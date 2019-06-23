Photo: Arsenal star and his dogs on private jet

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac’s dogs live a life of luxury.

The Gunners star shared a photo of him and his pets travelling on a private jet yesterday.

Kolasinac joked that he was cross with one of his dogs for not wearing his seatbelt during the journey.

The other pooch is sitting on the Bosnia and Herzegovina international’s lap.

The 26-year-old got married earlier this month, so you would hope that his wife is also on the plane somewhere.