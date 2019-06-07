Photo: Arsenal star on holiday at country music festival

There are a few staples of the average Premier League footballer’s holiday plans, with Las Vegas and Dubai being chief among them.

What is not so common among top-flight players in an off-season trip to a country music festival.

But that’s exactly how Arsenal defender Rob Holding is choosing to spend his downtime.

The centre-back has travelled to Nashville for CMA Fest 2019. He shared a photo of him at the venue, with the crowd and a stage behind, and said he was “having a great time”.