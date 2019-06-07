Photo: Arsenal star on holiday at country music festival
There are a few staples of the average Premier League footballer’s holiday plans, with Las Vegas and Dubai being chief among them.
What is not so common among top-flight players in an off-season trip to a country music festival.
But that’s exactly how Arsenal defender Rob Holding is choosing to spend his downtime.
The centre-back has travelled to Nashville for CMA Fest 2019. He shared a photo of him at the venue, with the crowd and a stage behind, and said he was “having a great time”.
Rain or shine still having a great time! #CMAFest #CMAFest2019 @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/TiZpfBmYIl
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) June 7, 2019