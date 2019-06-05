Photo: Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny shaves his hair ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has ditched his distinctive hair ahead of this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egypt international usually sports big, curly locks but has shared a photo in which he has closely cropped hair. The holiday snap shows Elneny relaxing on a sun lounger as he takes advantage of some time off before the start of the tournament.

Elneny’s Egypt are hosting the tournament.

Writing on Twitter, the Gunners man told his followers: “Switching off before the next big thing: CAN 2019… And yes, you have seen it right, no more hair.”