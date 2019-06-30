Photo: Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi training underwater

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi appears to have won the competition for most interested off-season training routine.

With the days of turning up for pre-season training a little bit overweight long gone for Premier League footballers, the players all keep their training regimes going while on holiday and often sharing evidence on social media.

But as far as we know, Gunners centre-back Mustafi is the only one to take his workout to the bottom of the sea. He shared a photo showing him running along the sea bed with a rock under his arm.