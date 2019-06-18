Photo: Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches training with Man Utd starlet

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has been training alongside Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes.

England Under-19 interantional Gomes, aged 18, posted a photo on Twitter showing him and Sanches together in the gym. The United player is decked out in his club’s training gear.

Sanches, aged 21, was one of European footballs hottest prospects after winning Euro 2016 with Portugal. Although he has won two Bundesliga titles, his career has stalled during his time at Bayern and during an ill-fated loan spell at Swansea City.

At one time he was strongly linked with a transfer to United, but it is unlikely he is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar this summer.