Photo: Callum Hudson-Odoi gets his Europa League medal

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has got his hands on his Europa League medal.

The England international missed the final win over Arsenal in Baku due to his Achilles injury.

Hudson-Odoi, who had played a key role in the earlier stages of the tournament, has not received his medal and wore it round his neck on the treatment table at the Blues’ Cobham training ground yesterday.

The 18-year-old shared a photo of him posing with his medal on social media.