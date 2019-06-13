Photo: Chelsea midfielder playing tennis during off-season

His football season might only just be over, but Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic does not appear to be putting his feet up.

Instead he has been playing tennis with former US Open champion and Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic.

Croatia international Kovacic was invited to try his hand at a different sport by compatriot Cilic, who lost to Roger Federer in the 2017 final at the All England Club.

The Blues midfielder, who could return to parent club Real Madrid this summer, shared a photo of his tennis exploits.