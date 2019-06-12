Photo: Daniel James posing in Man Utd kit

Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James has posed in the club’s kit after completing his transfer from Swansea City.

The Wales international, aged 21, has joined the Red Devils on a five-year contract running until June 2024.

With two Euro 2020 qualification games under his belt since the imminent deal was announced by United last week, James arrived at Carrington today to finalise his move and pull on a United shirt for the first time.

You can see James posing in his United kit in the photo above and in the photos and video below.

Our new signing in #MUFC colours! 🔴⚪️⚫️ You love to see it 😎 pic.twitter.com/O4I0xOFfpK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 12, 2019



