Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates in the dressing room after beating Sokratis’ Greece
Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrated in the dressing room with his Armenia team-mates after a Euro 2020 qualification win over Greece.
Armenia recorded a 2-3 away victory in Athens last night against a Greece side that included his Gunners club-mate Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
After the match, Mkhitaryan shared a photo of the dressing room celebrations on social media.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Super important win tonight.”
Super important win tonight⚽️ #GreaArm #euro2020 #qualifiers #heno pic.twitter.com/jM5u79URw4
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) June 11, 2019
Before the game started, Mkhitaryan had found time for an on-pitch cuddle with Sokratis, as you can see in the photo below.
@HenrikhMkh @SokratisPapa5 #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/tWvqOIP88U
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 12, 2019