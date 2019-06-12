Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates in the dressing room after beating Sokratis’ Greece

Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrated in the dressing room with his Armenia team-mates after a Euro 2020 qualification win over Greece.

Armenia recorded a 2-3 away victory in Athens last night against a Greece side that included his Gunners club-mate Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

After the match, Mkhitaryan shared a photo of the dressing room celebrations on social media.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Super important win tonight.”

Before the game started, Mkhitaryan had found time for an on-pitch cuddle with Sokratis, as you can see in the photo below.