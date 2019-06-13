Photo: Jesse Lingard jets off on his holiday

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is about to head off on his summer holiday.

The England international was on Nations Cup duty in Portugal until Sunday and appears to have spent a few days at home before jetting off elsewhere.

On Thursday afternoon, he shared a photo on social media showing him sitting in an airport departures lounge and preparing to fly to sunnier climes. The 26-year-old already has his sunglasses on and bum bag ready for the occasion.