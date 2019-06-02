Photo: Jordan Henderson uses Champions League trophy as in-flight footrest

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson enjoyed a particularly comfy flight home from Madrid courtesy of his Champions League trophy footrest.

The skipper travelled back from Spain with his legs sitting atop the silverware the Reds picked up after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday evening.

A bleary-eyed Henderson was sitting next to best buddy Adam Lallana, although on this occasion Lallana was probably not his favourite travelling companion.

You can see Henderson and the trophy on Liverpool’s flight back to Merseyside in the photo below.