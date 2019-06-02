Photo: Liverpool’s dressing room celebrations after beating Spurs to win the Champions League

This was the scene inside Liverpool’s dressing room after their Champions League triumph.

The Reds recorded a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid last night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured a sixth European Cup for the Merseysiders.

After long celebrations on the pitch, the party continued in the dressing room. You can see the Liverpool players posing with the famous trophy and celebrating their achievement in the photo above.