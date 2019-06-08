Photo: Lucas Torreira dines out with family and friends

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has taken advantage of some downtime during his busy summer to go out for lunch with a group of family and friends.

The Gunners star played for Uruguay in their friendly win over Panama in Montevideo last night, and had a day off from preparations for the Copa America today.

With the tournament getting underway next week, Torreira will soon be leaving his homeland for Brazil and focusing on the competitive matches.

Disfrutando de un lindo almuerzo con la FAMILIA y los AMIGOS 👏🏻😀

Here are some photos of Torreira in action against Panama.