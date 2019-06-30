Photo: Man Utd defender training alone ahead of pre-season

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has stepped up his preparations for this week’s return to pre-season training.

The Red Devils are due to report back for duty at Carrington tomorrow to start their preparations for the 2019/20.

Portuguese youngster Dalot appears to be back in Manchester and was in the park today getting in some preliminary work on his sharpness.

He shared a couple of photos from his one-man pre-season on social media.

Writing on Twitter, Dalot said: “Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off!”