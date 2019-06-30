Photo: Man Utd defender training alone ahead of pre-season
Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has stepped up his preparations for this week’s return to pre-season training.
The Red Devils are due to report back for duty at Carrington tomorrow to start their preparations for the 2019/20.
Portuguese youngster Dalot appears to be back in Manchester and was in the park today getting in some preliminary work on his sharpness.
He shared a couple of photos from his one-man pre-season on social media.
Writing on Twitter, Dalot said: “Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off!”
Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! ✅ @ManUtd 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/LsLrIJMc2X
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) June 30, 2019