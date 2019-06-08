Photo: Mesut Ozil gets married

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to share a photo from his wedding day.

The German playmaker, aged 30, and former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse tied the knot at a lavish ceremony at a hotel in Istanbul yesterday.

The couple started dating in 2017, and announced they were engaged in June 2018.

Bizarrely, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the best man at yesterday’s ceremony, which was held on the banks of the Bosphorus.