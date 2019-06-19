Photo: Moussa Sissoko on safari

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko seems to be enjoying himself on a safari holiday.

After a long season, which concluded with Spurs’ Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in Madrid and then two Euro 2020 qualifiers with France, the 29-year-old is unwinding on the African plains this summer.

Sissoko shared a photo showing him observing a lion from a safari vehicle. Or was the lion observing another lion? That’s what Sissoko’s tweet implied.

The Spurs star wrote: “Lion recognize lion.”