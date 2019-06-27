Photo: New signing Sepp van den Berg poses with Liverpool kit

Liverpool have completed the signing of teenage defender Sepp van den Berg from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

The 17-year-old has moved to Anfield in a deal worth £1.3m.

After finalising his switch to Merseyside, the Netherlands Under-19 international posed with his new club’s home shirt for the first time. You can see him doing just that in the photo above.

Van den Berg is seen with the new pinstripe kit that the European champions will wear for the 2019/20 season.