Photo: Outgoing Man Utd skipper Antonio Valencia flying to Brazil

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia is on his way to Brazil for the Copa America.

The veteran right-back has a couple of weeks left as the Red Devils’ skipper before his contract expires and he leaves on a free transfer at the end of the month.

He will spend much of that time with the Ecuador national team and shared a photo of him and his team-mates on a flight from Quito ahead of the start of the tournament later this week.

Writing on Twitter, Valencia said: “It will be 11 short hours on the way to Brazil compared to our desire to wear our tricolor. Let’s all vibrate for our country.”