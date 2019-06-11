Photo: Outgoing Man Utd skipper Antonio Valencia flying to Brazil
Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia is on his way to Brazil for the Copa America.
The veteran right-back has a couple of weeks left as the Red Devils’ skipper before his contract expires and he leaves on a free transfer at the end of the month.
He will spend much of that time with the Ecuador national team and shared a photo of him and his team-mates on a flight from Quito ahead of the start of the tournament later this week.
Writing on Twitter, Valencia said: “It will be 11 short hours on the way to Brazil compared to our desire to wear our tricolor. Let’s all vibrate for our country.”
Serán 11 horas muy cortas camino a Brasil comparadas con las ganas que tenemos de vestir nuestra tricolor . Vamos todos a vibrar por nuestro país 🇪🇨 It will be 11 short hours on the way to Brazil compared to our desire to wear our tricolor. Let’s all vibrate for our country. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/oFfM0bQGqx
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) June 11, 2019