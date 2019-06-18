Photo: Paul Pogba hanging out with sumo wrestlers

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been dropping hints about getting a new team this summer… but we didn’t realise this was what he had in mind.

As part of his tour of the Far East, the France international has been hanging out with sumo wrestlers in Japan.

Pogba and his new friends lined up for a photo in front of some goalposts.

As the United man alluded to in his tweet, anyone planning on taking a direct free-kick would have their work cut out.