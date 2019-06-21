Photo: Petr Cech poses with Chelsea shirt after rejoining club

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has posed with the club’s shirt after returning to Stamford Bridge as technical and performance advisor.

The veteran goalkeeper retired from playing last month, with Arsenal’s Europa League final defeat to the Blues being his final game.

Ahead of the game, there had been rumours that Cech would rejoin Chelsea this summer.

That has proven to be the case. You can see him back at the club and holding a Chelsea shirt in the photo above.