Photo: Topless Mo Salah wading in the sea on holiday

Liverpool star Mo Salah has shared a holiday photo showing him in the sea while on holiday.

Emerging from the waves Daniel Craig-style, the Champions League winner described his topless appearance as his “holiday uniform”.

Salah is enjoying a short break following the victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend before reporting for duty with Egypt for an Africa Cup of Nations on homesoil.

The tournament gets underway on June 21 with a game between the hosts and Zimbabwe.