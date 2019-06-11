Photos: Man Utd’s Alexis Sanchez training in Sao Paulo

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is in Brazil ahead of the start of the Copa America.

The 30-year-old will hope to sign off after a disappointing season at a club level with a better showing with his national team.

Sanchez and his team-mates are now at their base in Sao Paulo going through their final preparation before the tournament gets underway later this week.

You can see photos of the United man training in Brazil in the video below.