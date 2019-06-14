Photos and Video: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira arrives in Brazil for Copa America

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and his Uruguay team-mates have arrived in Brazil ahead of the Copa America, which starts on Saturday.

The Celeste left their base in Montevideo yesterday to travel to the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte.

Gunners star Torreira shared a photo of him leaving the team bus as the squad arrived at their hotel.

You can also see below video footage of the journey and of Uruguay’s first training session in Belo Horizonte.





