Photos and Video: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira training ahead of Copa America

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has linked up with the Uruguay national team ahead of this summer’s Copa America in Brazil.

Torreira, aged 23, has reported for duty at the squad’s training camp in Montevideo ahead of the tournament getting underway on June 15. Uruguay’s opener is against Ecuador the following day.

The Gunners star has shared a photo showing him at work on the training pitch with La Celeste.

You can also see some clips of Torreira at work in the video below.