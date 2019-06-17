Photos and Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married
Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has tied the knot with Betty Vardanyan at a wedding ceremony in Italy.
The Armenia international, aged 30, married the daughter of an Armenian politician and granddaughter of a cigarette tycoon in Venice earlier today.
The couple were married at Isola Di San Lazzaro Degli Armeni, a monastery on a small Venetian island.
They left the ceremony on a water taxi.
Mkhitaryan took to social media to share photos of his wedding day with fans.
Marry me and stay with me forever❤️ #BettyHenrikh #Wedding #Love #IsolaDiSanLazzaroDegliArmeni pic.twitter.com/eEXgsyYAtv
