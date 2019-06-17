Photos and Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married

Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has tied the knot with Betty Vardanyan at a wedding ceremony in Italy.

The Armenia international, aged 30, married the daughter of an Armenian politician and granddaughter of a cigarette tycoon in Venice earlier today.

The couple were married at Isola Di San Lazzaro Degli Armeni, a monastery on a small Venetian island.

They left the ceremony on a water taxi.

Mkhitaryan took to social media to share photos of his wedding day with fans.