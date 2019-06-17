Real Madrid target Paul Pogba says he wants to leave Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has suggested he wants a transfer away from the club this summer.

The France international, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, indicated that he believes this summer would be a good time to leave Old Trafford.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, where the World Cup winner is currently spending time as part of promotional tour of the Far East, Pogba said: “There is a lot of thinking. I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season, as well . . . I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Pogba was an United’s books as a youngster, but quit to join Juventus in 2012.

He returned to Old Trafford in an £89m deal in 2016, but has struggled to live up to expectations.

Before Jose Mourinho’s sacking last December, he was no longer a guaranteed starter for United.

Long-term suitors Madrid are rebuilding their squad this summer after a poor 2018/19, and have already signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Éder Militao and Rodrygo.

United will not compete in the Champions League next season following their sixth place finish last term.