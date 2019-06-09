Skip to main content

Ross Barkley signs off for the season

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has signed off at the end of the season following England’s victory over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place playoff today.

Barkley scored one of the penalties as the Three Lions recorded a shootout victory in Portugal after the match had ended in a goalless draw.

The Blues midfielder thanked the England fans for their support during the mini-tournament and indicated he would be jetting off on holiday shortly.

Barkley wrote on Twitter after today’s game: “Thanks for the brilliant support out here in Portugal. Time to rest and recover!”