Ross Barkley signs off for the season

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has signed off at the end of the season following England’s victory over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place playoff today.

Barkley scored one of the penalties as the Three Lions recorded a shootout victory in Portugal after the match had ended in a goalless draw.

The Blues midfielder thanked the England fans for their support during the mini-tournament and indicated he would be jetting off on holiday shortly.

Barkley wrote on Twitter after today’s game: “Thanks for the brilliant support out here in Portugal. Time to rest and recover!”