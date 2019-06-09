Ross Barkley signs off for the season
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has signed off at the end of the season following England’s victory over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place playoff today.
Barkley scored one of the penalties as the Three Lions recorded a shootout victory in Portugal after the match had ended in a goalless draw.
The Blues midfielder thanked the England fans for their support during the mini-tournament and indicated he would be jetting off on holiday shortly.
Barkley wrote on Twitter after today’s game: “Thanks for the brilliant support out here in Portugal. Time to rest and recover!”
— Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) June 9, 2019