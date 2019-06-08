Ryan Sessegnon determined to join Tottenham

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has told the club he will not be signing a new contract.

The England Under-21 international has his heart set on a transfer to Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

Sessegnon has one year left to run on his contract with the relegated Cottagers, but is hoping to secure a move back to the Premier League this summer.

A transfer during the current window would allow Fulham to command a larger fee for a player they value at £45m.

According to The Guardian, Spurs do not want to pay more than £25m and know that the prospect of Sessegnon moving on for a small compensation fee next summer will not appeal to the Craven Cottage board.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants the deal to be finalised before his players report for pre-season training on July 8.

Left winger Sessegnon, aged 19, is part of the England Under-21 squad for this month’s European Championship.