Tottenham confirm goalkeeper’s exit

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm is leaving the club on a free transfer.

The beaten Champions League finalists confirmed this afternoon that the Dutch veteran will move on when his contract expires this summer.

Vorm, aged 35, joined Spurs from Swansea City in a £3.5m in July 2014. The four-year contract he signed at that stage expired last summer.

He signed a new 12-month extension at the end of last season, but has not been offered a new deal this time around.

Vorm leaves having made 47 appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions.

He played four games last season, including two Premier League outings.

His departure leaves captain Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga as the only senior goalkeepers on Tottenham’s books. Argentina international Gazzaniga, aged 27, last season leapfrogged Vorm as Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred understudy for Lloris.

In addition to Vorm, Spurs are also releasing youngsters Dylan Duncan, Charlie Freeman, Tom Glover, Connor Ogilvie and Jamie Reynolds.