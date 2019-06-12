Tweet: Daniel James reacts to signing for Man Utd

Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James has taken to social media to give his thoughts on joining the club.

The Wales international, aged 21, finalised a move to Old Trafford today. He was at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground to sign a five-year contract that runs until June 2024.

After he was confirmed as a United player, the left winger wrote on Twitter: “I’m very proud to join the biggest football club in the world. This is a new and exciting chapter in my life and I can’t wait to get started.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown faith in me. Hard work starts now!”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a smiling James wearing the United home kit.