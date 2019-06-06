Tweets: Liverpool stars look ahead to England clash
Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have been posting on social media in the build up to this evening’s Nations League semi-final clash with England.
Having trained in the stadium in Porto yesterday, both players shared a selection of photos from the session and turned their attention to the big game against the country in which they live.
Centre-back Van Dijk said: “Great couple of days back together with the national team and it’s been good to see the boys! We are all looking forward to our Nations League semi-final tomorrow against England!”
Midfielder Wijnaldum wrote: “Nice challenges today. Ready for tomorrow.”
Netherlands face England in a 7.45pm UK time kick-off tonight.
