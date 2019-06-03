Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory parade
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s Champions League victory parade.
The Reds went on an open-top bus tour of the city to celebrate their 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to win the competition for a sixth time.
The players shared photos from the day, which saw supporters line the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes and the famous trophy.
Here’s what members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad had to say about the day.
Just your average Sunday trip to town 👀#incrediblescenes#unbelievablefans#amazingteam#wewonitsixtimes#iforgotmilk pic.twitter.com/OE5RJR2MT6
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 2, 2019
Living a dream. Thank you, Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/Ff4UigR5UE
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) June 2, 2019
No words can describe today! We’re living a dream. Thank you Reds, you’re incredible! 🏆❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/WmgYTYChIv
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 2, 2019
What. A. Feeling. 😁🏆 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CoqUuGEHts
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 2, 2019
Incredible. Love this club. 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/JrWuMYbl35
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 2, 2019
Unbelievable, thank you Reds! #YNWA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y2Q5iuRJjR
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 2, 2019
CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🔴🔴❤️❤️🔥🔥 Number 6 is back Home! Love this TEAM❤️🔥 @LFC pic.twitter.com/3cGE3AZObI
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 3, 2019
Fans are different class!!! #championsofeurope2019 pic.twitter.com/wQwwNVOav9
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 2, 2019