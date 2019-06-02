Tweets and Photos: Liverpool stars react to beating Spurs to win the Champions League
Liverpool are champions of Europe for a sixth time after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid last night.
An early penalty from Mohamed Salah and substitute Divock Origi’s late strike gave the Reds victory.
After the final whistle, Liverpool players took to social media to give their reactions to the achievement.
Here’s what they had to say about winning the Champions League when they posted on Twitter and Instagram.
Believe, work hard, and it’ll happen. pic.twitter.com/F11eKYgZgK
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 2, 2019
Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true #YNWA #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/DOIPwVkdkA
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 1, 2019
Yesssssssssss! #UCLfinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/2yvUNaCn6l
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 1, 2019
Couldn’t do it without my family. Reds through and through. #UCLfinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Yi3vwnUw4x
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 1, 2019
CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/oniE28UU0D
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 1, 2019
Champions of Europe #6times#hellobigears#enjoytonight#goingoffinliverpooltomorrow pic.twitter.com/ItjqdPiG2E
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 1, 2019
Love every single one of you ❤️ https://t.co/YDRpj9Pa6p
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 1, 2019
YESSS!! Dream come true! This has been my dream since I started playing football! So grateful to lift this trophy with such a special team and to bring it home for all the amazing supporters of Liverpool!! This one is for all Reds. ❤ #UCL #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/WZKqmGJett
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 1, 2019
Awesome morning! How are you doing? !! This Championship feels so incredible! So happy we close this season with the trophy it deserves pic.twitter.com/nQY2QNBNdJ
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 2, 2019
Deus é bom o tempo todo. pic.twitter.com/9iaSfvZe3c
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) June 2, 2019
#UCL#SixTimes pic.twitter.com/li7XEHWZeb
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) June 2, 2019
⚽️❤️ #weareliverpool #XS23 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/b0toge15n8
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 1, 2019
elhamdulillah #weareliverpool ❤️❤️❤️ #XS23 @LFC pic.twitter.com/QNQHjlHU9A
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 1, 2019
❤️ #6 #YNWA #XS23 @LFC pic.twitter.com/uemMeiIchB
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 2, 2019
EUROPE IS RED! #TEAM #YNWA #SixTimes #ChampionsOfEurope pic.twitter.com/XNMpuE3YuZ
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
#WeAreLiverpool #ChampionsOfEurope #YNWA pic.twitter.com/C0U372kgZp
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
Another HUGE performance between the posts #YNWA #TEAM #ChampionsOfEurope #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/YrtgbOQiuu
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS #TEAM #YNWA #ChampionsOfEurope #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/9qf4rht7EN
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
This is why we play the beautiful game! #SixTimes #ChampionsOfEurope #YNWA pic.twitter.com/B4ZviLj1OL
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
What. A. Feeling. #YNWA #SixTimes #ChampionsOfEurope pic.twitter.com/D10gHdVDOM
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
Dreams become a reality! pic.twitter.com/SLY5klE1UM
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) June 1, 2019