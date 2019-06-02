Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool stars react to beating Spurs to win the Champions League

Liverpool are champions of Europe for a sixth time after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid last night.

An early penalty from Mohamed Salah and substitute Divock Origi’s late strike gave the Reds victory.

After the final whistle, Liverpool players took to social media to give their reactions to the achievement.

Here’s what they had to say about winning the Champions League when they posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Toda honra e toda glória a ti senhor❤️

Incredible

