Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Champions League final defeat to Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting on social media in reaction to their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.
The north Londoners suffered a 2-0 loss at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, with goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi winning the trophy for the Reds.
Since the final whistle, some Spurs stars have been giving their thoughts on the defeat on their Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Here’s what they had to say about falling short in the biggest game of their careers.
💔 this is not the way we wanted to end the season! A season full of so many positives and incredible performances. We are all gutted that we couldn’t get this one over the line for you all. pic.twitter.com/7VUyE7aX4R
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 2, 2019
At the same time I couldn’t be prouder of the boys for all of the hard work that has gone in to this season and for getting us to where we are.
Thank you to all of the fans for your continued support you have be class all the way! 👏🏻
⚪️ #COYS
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 2, 2019
Absolutely gutted today but proud of how far we’ve come. Thank you so much to all the fans 💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/9gBvQgz9cr
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) June 2, 2019
So proud of everyone involved with the club last night. Always a dream of mine to play in the Champions League final…however It wasn’t our night, but we’ve shown just how far we’ve come and we will continue to build on that next season! Thank you for all your support #COYS 💙💙
— Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) June 2, 2019