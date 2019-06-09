Tweets and Photos: Spurs stars react to Nations League finals

England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been posting on social media in the wake of a third-place finish in the inaugural Nations League.

The Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties earlier today to end the season with a victory.

Gareth Southgate’s starting XI included Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier, who were all omitted from the team that started the semi-final against the Netherlands following their involvement in the Champions League final.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say after the game.