Tweets and Photos: Spurs stars react to Nations League finals
England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been posting on social media in the wake of a third-place finish in the inaugural Nations League.
The Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties earlier today to end the season with a victory.
Gareth Southgate’s starting XI included Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier, who were all omitted from the team that started the semi-final against the Netherlands following their involvement in the Champions League final.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say after the game.
Good to finish off the season on a high. Time to rest up and come back refreshed for next season. pic.twitter.com/HSI9jqprmM
— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 9, 2019
Happy to end this week on a high! The past couple of weeks have been very testing, I’ve learned a huge amount and already can’t wait for next season. Thank you everyone for your continued support, forever grateful pic.twitter.com/U0QCLl768y
— Dele (@dele_official) June 9, 2019